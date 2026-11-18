Barcelona add another condition to their pursuit of Rayan Ait-Nouri, with Hansi Flick’s side eager to take the Manchester City full-back.

Barcelona are pursuing a loan move for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in January, but only if they engineer a squad departure. According to Football Insider, the Catalans face a complex financial situation that restricts incoming signings without outgoing moves.

Barcelona’s financial standing makes it difficult to pursue multiple players; an addition is only possible if there is a departure. Hansi Flick has been eager to upgrade the left-back position and bring in competition for Joao Cancelo, with Xavi Espart and Jules Kounde competing for the right-back position.

The Algerian has remained on the periphery of Enzo Maresca’s plans at Manchester City, and is reportedly expected to push for an exit in January after failing to establish himself following his summer 2024 move from Wolves.

The Catalans are reportedly eager to formulate a plan to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, who continues to stay on the periphery of Enzo Maresca’s plans. The Algerian is reportedly expected to push for an exit in January, having failed to establish himself following his big move from Wolves in the summer of 2024, with a host of teams apart from Barcelona also keen, including Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus, as per the report.

Squad departure necessary before Ait-Nouri arrival

Manchester City would welcome the interest from clubs abroad, as they do not wish to see him head to one of their key rivals, with Manchester United also keen on the £30 million-rated left-back, meaning Barcelona could stand a chance to persuade City over a loan deal in January.

The Catalans have added another condition before they commence their pursuit, as Flick’s side may need a departure before making a new addition. The player in question could be Alejandro Balde, who is attracting massive Premier League interest, and given he is not featuring much, the Spanish giants could consider an exit.

Barcelona’s appeal to Ait-Nouri, however, may be offset by reduced playing time. His priority is regular first-team football wherever he moves next, and there is an element of risk if he joins Barcelona, risking reduced minutes if Cancelo establishes himself as the club’s primary left-back.