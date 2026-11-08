Rayan Ait-Nouri poised to push for Manchester City exit in January

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s Manchester City future is in doubt after limited playing time and injury woes, with Manchester United primed to make a fresh January bid.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Rayan Ait-Nouri is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils attempted to sign the 25-year-old Manchester City full-back in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. However, they are likely to return with a bid in January.

Discussing Ait-Nouri’s situation, Pete O’Rourke said, “He potentially could move away. United did make a surprise move for him in the summer transfer window which was quickly rebuffed by City. If Ait-Nouri feels there’s no road or pathway for him at City then he might seek a move away from the Etihad.”

Rayan Ait-Nouri and his situation

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s growth has stalled since joining Manchester City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £31 million in June 2025. An untimely ankle injury and competition from Nico O’Reilly displaced him from the starting lineup last season, and the struggles have continued this term. His lack of regular involvement has prompted speculation about a January exit, attracting interested clubs.

In 35 appearances thus far for Manchester City, the Algerian international has contributed nine assists, proving his value to prospective suitors despite limited minutes. His situation has worsened this season, with Ait-Nouri featuring only four times without appearing in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca. Despite his irregular involvement, his popularity in the transfer market remains high.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Rayan Ait-Nouri has been on Manchester United’s wishlist since his days at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The continued interest is logical, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad. So, with injuries hampering the Englishman this season and forcing him to miss nine games so far in the 2026/27 season, Diogo Dalot has played as a makeshift left-back for most of the campaign.

Ait-Nouri’s attacking profile aligns with United’s pressing need for both depth and attacking output at left-back. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a winger, Manchester United must sign a left-back to back up Shaw and provide competition, particularly given the English defender’s injury history. Shaw remains in their long-term plans, but the club did not solve a need that has become pressing since the summer transfer window and must address it in January.

Recent reports have indicated that personal terms will not pose an issue for Manchester United if they approach Ait-Nouri for a January deal. So, Ait-Nouri’s exit hinges on Manchester City’s willingness to sell to a domestic rival; a January bid is imminent if Shaw’s injury crisis deepens.