Barcelona are ahead of Manchester United in the race for the signature of Manchester City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Barcelona are targeting a loan deal for Manchester City left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri in January, with the Spanish giants unwilling to meet the £30 million asking price. City’s preference to send him abroad could hand the Catalan club an advantage over Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Barcelona are unwilling to meet City’s £30 million valuation in the middle of the season because of their ongoing financial difficulties. Instead, they would prefer to take Ait-Nouri on loan, potentially giving them an opportunity to strengthen their defensive options without committing to a significant transfer fee.

A January move could appeal to all parties, particularly given the Algerian international’s lack of opportunities at the Etihad Stadium. Ait-Nouri is yet to feature in the Premier League this season and has managed only four appearances across competitions, totalling 168 minutes.

The former Wolves defender is behind Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly in City’s left-back pecking order, and with little likelihood of his situation improving, the prospect of regular football elsewhere appeals. City are prepared to consider his departure during the winter window, provided the terms suit them.

Barcelona could win the race to sign Ait-Nouri

Manchester United have pursued his signature, but City do not want to strengthen their arch rivals. Barcelona’s interest could therefore offer a more favourable solution for the Premier League champions. They would prefer to send the defender abroad rather than negotiate with United, which is why Hansi Flick’s team are better placed than the Red Devils in the pursuit of his signature.

United need greater depth at left-back, with Luke Shaw approaching the latter stages of his career. He has had his fair share of injuries over the years, and they want an ideal cover.

Meanwhile, Barcelona could also be preparing for changes at left-back, as Alejandro Balde does not appear to fit Hansi Flick’s plans. Both clubs view Ait-Nouri as a valuable option, though for different reasons.

Ait-Nouri made 31 appearances across competitions last season and remains highly regarded. Barcelona’s loan interest and City’s reluctance to strengthen United put the Spanish side in a strong position to negotiate ahead of the January transfer window.