Barcelona want loan move for Rayan Ait-Nouri, Manchester City demand complicating deal.

Barcelona are considering a January move for Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri as they assess their options at left-back.

A report by SPORT via Sport Witness has revealed that the Algeria international has emerged as a potential target after being monitored by the Catalan club previously.

Ait-Nouri joined City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2025 for £31 million after spending five seasons at Molineux. However, regular football has proved difficult to find since his move to the Etihad.

He made 28 appearances last season but accumulated only 1,605 minutes, while his situation has become even more difficult this campaign. Under Enzo Maresca, he has managed just 168 minutes across four appearances and is yet to feature in the Premier League. His lack of opportunities has also affected his international standing, with the defender losing his place in Algeria’s squad after a September dispute with coaching staff and teammates.

City demands creating obstacles

Ait-Nouri recently changed representatives, with Ali Barat now handling his affairs, and efforts are reportedly being made to find him a new club in January where he can play more regularly.

Barcelona could offer that opportunity. The Catalan giants are assessing their left-back options amid uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Balde, while Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are also capable of operating in the position despite traditionally being more comfortable on the right.

The Blaugrana want greater depth and have identified Ait-Nouri as a player who fits their attacking requirements. His ability to carry the ball forward and create overloads in advanced areas is viewed as particularly suitable for Hansi Flick’s approach.

However, Barcelona’s preferred solution could clash with City’s plans. The reigning LaLiga champions want to take Ait-Nouri on loan, while Manchester City are reportedly seeking a mandatory purchase obligation as part of any agreement. That difference could prove decisive. Barcelona may be reluctant to commit to a permanent transfer before seeing whether the Algerian international can establish himself under Flick.

Ait-Nouri’s situation is an intriguing one because the player arguably needs Barcelona more than Barcelona need him. His biggest problem at Manchester City is not a lack of ability, but the absence of regular opportunities. A move where he can immediately play could be crucial for his development. Barcelona, meanwhile, have understandable reasons for preferring a loan.

Their interest is closely linked to uncertainty around Balde, meaning committing significant money immediately could be unnecessary if their existing options remain. City’s demand for a mandatory purchase obligation therefore changes the equation. If they believe Ait-Nouri’s future lies elsewhere, they will want certainty rather than simply providing another temporary escape route.

For Barcelona, the ideal outcome would be a straightforward loan that gives Flick another attacking full-back without creating a major financial commitment. Whether City are willing to compromise on that structure could determine whether this move develops beyond initial interest.