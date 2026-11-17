Thomas Frank is set to hand Ismaila Sarr an important spot in his plans, despite his contractual issues derailing a long-term commitment.

According to Football Insider, Ismaila Sarr’s future is a big topic at Crystal Palace, and at the moment, Thomas Frank is set to hand the Senegalese attacker a key role in his plans. The new manager wants his best players on board in a difficult period for the club, with Sarr’s long-term future likely to become a subject depending on how important the new boss rates him moving ahead.

Ismaila Sarr endured a difficult summer window, as Crystal Palace’s demands probably scuppered a move to Liverpool. At the time, Andoni Iraola’s side were keen to bring the 28-year-old trickster to Anfield, although a multitude of factors ensured he remained at Selhurst Park, and the Merseysiders could be expected to revive their chase in January.

In that case, Palace are once again expected to demand significantly for the attacker, although it is not clear whether there will be massive interest in the winter market. Sarr has had an injury-led start to the new season and barely featured under Pierre Sage, although the story could be significantly different under new boss Thomas Frank.

Frank was installed as the new manager in place of Sage, and one of the first tasks is to help with the future of Sarr. The Dane is expected to hand Sarr a key role in his plans as he seeks to get Palace out of the relegation zone and get back to climbing up the standings.

What next for Ismaila Sarr?

Sarr may not be opposed to leaving the club in January, although the club are not actively planning on losing him just yet and may keep hold of the player at least until the summer. Beyond that, it is anyone’s guess what transpires for the 28-year-old trickster’s future, with the possibility of a departure high if he fails to commit to his long-term future at the club.

Contract talks are delayed, as per recent reports, with no clear indication whether there will be a successful outcome to talks. Further reports suggested Sarr wanted a release clause included in the new deal, and should the club agree to terms of that kind, an agreement could be possible in the near future. For now, Frank will look forward to coaching the 28-year-old and integrating him as a key part of his plans.