Ismaila Sarr’s contract negotiations with Crystal Palace are stalling amid a managerial change, sources say. The Senegalese winger is keeping his options open amid reported interest from Liverpool and Galatasaray.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Ismaila Sarr has been a target for Liverpool and Galatasaray this year. The two clubs were eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they pursued the 28-year-old Crystal Palace winger.

While a deal did not materialise, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool will return with a fresh approach for Sarr in January, though Crystal Palace want to tie him to a new contract. Per Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, talks with the winger over a new contract have stalled due to the managerial change at the South London club.

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The 28-year-old returned to complete unfinished business in the Premier League after experiencing mixed fortunes during his stint with Watford. However, he has been a pivotal figure for the South London club, contributing to their recent success.

While several other teammates have drawn headlines, Sarr has steadily grown in prominence. The Senegalese international was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. However, fitness issues have restricted him to only 122 minutes of game time in five outings this term.

What next?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. While the Red Devils considered him, a move to another Premier League club seemed likelier, particularly to Liverpool, as they pushed for a late deal. There were also suggestions that the Crystal Palace winger was keen on joining Galatasaray, even reportedly missing training to force a move.

As for Liverpool’s reported interest, the Reds signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window. The signings filled Luis Diaz’s void on the left, but with Munoz, Barcola, and Gakpo all left-sided, Liverpool lack a right-wing solution, a gap they have been eager to fill since Mohamed Salah’s departure.

The Crystal Palace winger is thus an option for Liverpool, though the Eagles have no interest in selling him anytime soon. However, with talks over a new deal facing delays, Palace will hope that soon-to-be-announced manager Thomas Frank can convince the Senegalese winger to remain at Selhurst Park.