Liverpool poised to revive Ismaila Sarr move in January

Liverpool are likely to return with a bid to sign 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Ismaila Sarr was a target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The update adds that 28-year-old Crystal Palace winger still wants to join the Merseyside club, which could lead to a January bid to secure his services.

Pete O’Rourke said, “(A deal for Sarr) could be done (in January), possibly. Obviously, Liverpool did try to get him before the deadline but Palace weren’t willing to let him go. Sarr’s representatives have hit out at that and over why he wasn’t granted his wish of making that move to Anfield.”

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the most eye-catching attackers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The Senegalese international is currently in his second spell in the Premier League after experiencing mixed fortunes during his stint with Watford, and he has been a key performer for the South London club.

While other teammates have been in the spotlight in the last few seasons, Sarr has been just as effective while gaining prominence with each passing season. The 28-year-old was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits alerted several well-known clubs this past summer.

What next?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils considered signing a wide attacker, a move to another Premier League club appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger, with Liverpool pushing for a late deal. Reports have also suggested that the Crystal Palace attacker was keen on joining Galatasaray, even missing training to force a move.

As for Liverpool’s interest, the Reds signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window. However, those moves have enabled them to belatedly fill Luis Diaz’s void in the offensive unit. However, with Munoz, Barcola, and Cody Gakpo preferring to be left-sided attackers, Mohamed Salah’s void remains unfilled, compelling Liverpool to seek a right-wing solution in January.

The Crystal Palace winger is thus an option for Liverpool, with the Merseyside club also considering Yankuba Minteh as a January target. With Sarr’s representatives making their displeasure public after talks to join Liverpool collapsed, his unsettled nature gives the Reds leverage ahead of possible talks with Palace in the coming months.