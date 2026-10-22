Crystal Palace want €65 million to consider Ismaila Sarr sale

Liverpool and Manchester United will have to table a €65 million offer to force Crystal Palace to consider Ismaila Sarr’s departure.

Crystal Palace have set a €65 million valuation on Ismaila Sarr, as per a report from Swiss outlet 4-4-2, amid growing interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, with both Premier League giants monitoring the winger’s situation at Selhurst Park.

The Senegal international may depart Palace, although the Eagles are determined not to lose an important member of their squad without receiving a significant offer. The 28-year-old joined the South London club in the summer of 2024 after spells at Watford and Marseille. He has since established himself as a key attacking threat following Palace’s Conference League triumph last season.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United admire his pace, explosiveness and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, while his movement and decision-making in the penalty area add another dimension to his game.

Sarr enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, recording 21 goals and two assists in 45 appearances. However, a groin injury has disrupted his progress this term, restricting him to just four appearances. As his fitness improves in coming weeks, he may attract further bidders.

Premier League duo could battle it out for Sarr

Manchester United could view Sarr as a valuable addition to an attack that needs greater quality and consistency in the final third. Although the Senegalese winger prefers operating on the right wing, his ability to play across the frontline would offer the club additional tactical flexibility. His Premier League experience could also make him an attractive option.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are assessing their attacking options and have already invested heavily in Bradley Barcola. However, his preference for playing on the left wing means Sarr could provide another option on the opposite flank. Following the departure of Mohamed Salah at the end of last season, the Reds certainly need more quality on the right flank.

Sarr’s contract runs until 2029, and the South London club are reportedly unwilling to consider offers below €65 million. Crystal Palace have previously turned down offers for the Senegalese trickster, and they will only sanction his sale on their terms.

Palace manager Pierre Sage, who succeeded Oliver Glasner, considers Sarr an important part of his plans despite the team’s inconsistent results. The club could even explore extending his contract, although their willingness to listen to offers means a January departure cannot be ruled out.