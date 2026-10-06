Ismaila Sarr closing in on signing new Crystal Palace contract

Crystal Palace are closing in on a new deal for Ismaila Sarr following the winger’s links with Liverpool over the summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Ismaila Sarr could soon reach an agreement over a new contract after the attacker was heavily linked with a move away in the summer window. Liverpool were in the mix for the 28-year-old, as Crystal Palace held firm, and they are now set to reward him with fresh terms to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Ismaila Sarr caused some concern at Selhurst Park in the summer when he was open to joining Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit were eager to land a new winger amid exit links for Cody Gakpo, as they looked for a viable replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Gakpo stayed put despite agreeing personal terms with Manchester City, and he has made a fantastic start to the season playing on the right wing for Liverpool. The issue with the Sarr pursuit was his reported £75 million asking price, as the Merseyside outfit were unwilling to pay that much.

Talks for Sarr eventually stalled, as the attacker seemed destined to stay at Selhurst Park, while the club also reportedly ruled out a late move to Saudi Arabia. The player has only played once in the league so far due to a late return from injury, and although he has a contract with the club until 2029, Palace are now eager to agree fresh terms.

Ismaila Sarr to sign new deal?

There have been reports that Liverpool might re-enter the race for Sarr ahead of the January transfer window, although Palace want to secure a new deal before that happens. The Eagles had already prepared to open contract talks with the 28-year-old, and it appears those discussions are moving in the right direction.

Crystal Palace believe Sarr has a crucial role to play in their future success, and Pierre Sage sees him as a key part of his plans. Moreover, the South London club were impressed by the player’s attitude after he was unable to leave in the summer, and the new deal would be a reward for that, as well as for his importance to the team.

It feels like only a matter of time before Sarr puts pen to paper on a new contract to extend his stay at Selhurst Park. With his current deal running until 2029, the expectation is that the Senegal international will commit beyond 2030 and possibly even longer, as he is set to have a major role in the club’s future.