Crystal Palace set to open contract talks with Ismaila Sarr after Liverpool links

Crystal Palace will attempt to tie 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr to a new contract after holding talks with his representatives.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Chris Reidy, Ismaila Sarr has been a target for Liverpool this year. The Reds were keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the summer transfer window, and they pursued the 28-year-old Crystal Palace winger.

While a deal did not materialise, recent reports have suggested that Liverpool will return with a fresh approach for Sarr going into the January transfer window. However, per Chris Reidy, the player’s representatives have held “positive” and “good-natured” talks with the player’s representatives over a new long-term deal.

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the most best attackers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The 28-year-old winger’s second spell in the Premier League has been satisfactory after he experienced mixed fortunes during his stint with Watford, as he has been a key performer for the South London club, contributing to their recent success.

While several other teammates have garnered the spotlight in the last few seasons, Sarr has been just as effective while gaining prominence with each passing season. The Senegalese international was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits alerted several well-known clubs this past summer.

What next?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils considered signing a wide attacker, a move to another Premier League club appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger, as Liverpool pushed for a late deal. There were also suggestions that the Crystal Palace winger was keen on joining Galatasaray, even reportedly missing training to force a move.

As for Liverpool’s interest, the Reds signed Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window. However, those moves have enabled them to belatedly fill Luis Diaz’s void in the offensive unit. However, with Munoz, Barcola, and Cody Gakpo preferring to play on the left wing, they have yet to truly replace Mohamed Salah. That has prompted Liverpool to seek a right-wing solution in January.

The Crystal Palace winger is thus an option for Liverpool, with the Merseyside club also considering Yankuba Minteh as a January target. However, with Sarr’s representatives now holding “positive” talks with Crystal Palace over a new contract, a move across the Premier League may not be on the cards, as an agreement will raise the South London club’s asking price.