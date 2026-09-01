Liverpool talks to sign Ismaila Sarr collapse.

Liverpool appear ready to conclude their transfer business without another attacking addition after an eventful final period of the summer window.

Andoni Iraola’s squad has already been significantly strengthened by the £123 million arrival of Bradley Barcola, while Victor Munoz has also added another option in the final third. The decision to retain Cody Gakpo despite serious Manchester City interest has further reduced the urgency for another winger.

According to Sacha Tavolieri via X, Liverpool’s talks over a move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr have now gone cold, with parties involved in negotiations describing the proposed transfer as effectively “off”.

Crystal Palace refuse to sanction Sarr exit

The decisive obstacle has been Crystal Palace’s determination to keep the Senegal international. Sarr enjoyed an impressive campaign last season and finished as the South London club’s leading scorer, making him an important part of their plans moving forward.

Liverpool had turned their attention towards the 28-year-old after encountering difficulties in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh. Brighton rejected Liverpool’s approaches for Minteh, prompting the Reds to explore Sarr as another potential option.

However, Crystal Palace have remained unwilling to sanction his departure, and Liverpool are now expected to accept that position rather than make another late push.

Gakpo decision reduces Liverpool transfer urgency

Liverpool’s decision to keep Gakpo has also significantly altered the situation. The Dutch international had attracted strong interest from Manchester City, with talks taking place over a potential £85 million transfer. Liverpool eventually decided against allowing him to leave.

Keeping Gakpo means Iraola already has considerable attacking depth available alongside new arrival Barcola. Munoz has also made an encouraging contribution, scoring Liverpool’s equaliser against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while youngster Rio Ngumoha is pushing for further opportunities.

Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool’s leading scorer last season, will provide another major attacking option once he returns from injury and keeping Gakpo has completely changed the equation for Liverpool. Had the Dutchman completed his proposed move to Manchester City, finding another winger would have become far more urgent. Instead, Liverpool can retain an established attacker while integrating Barcola into Iraola’s system.

Crystal Palace were clearly reluctant to lose Sarr, and forcing through an expensive deadline-day deal made little sense once Gakpo was staying. After missing out on both Minteh and Sarr, Liverpool now appear comfortable trusting the considerable attacking options already at Anfield.