Crystal Palace rule out Ismaila Sarr sale amid Saudi links

Crystal Palace will not entertain any offers for 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr until next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in Ismaila Sarr. However, Crystal Palace will not accept bids to sell the 28-year-old winger in the coming month, with the transfer window still open in Saudi Arabia.

Pete O’Rourke said, “It’s highly unlikely that Crystal Palace would allow Ismaila Sarr to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage. If Palace weren’t willing to sanction Sarr’s departure while the transfer window was still open in Europe, I don’t see how they would leave themselves short by allowing him to leave now.”

“They wouldn’t be able to bring in a direct replacement for him in that respect, so it’s not something I would expect them to entertain. So yeah, I don’t see how Palace would want to weaken their squad by letting Sarr go, having turned down big money offers in the summer for him.”

Ismaila Sarr and his time at Crystal Palace so far

Ismaila Sarr has been one of the most dependable attackers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. The Senegalese international is currently in his second spell in the Premier League, and he has turned things around after experiencing mixed fortunes during his stint with Watford, having been a key performer for the South London club.

While other more popular teammates have taken the spotlight in the last few seasons, Sarr has been just as effective while gaining prominence with each passing campaign. The 28-year-old was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. Those exploits have attracted several well-known clubs in the last few months.

What next?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils considered signing a wide attacker, a move to another Premier League club appeared to be likelier for the former Marseille winger, with Liverpool pushing for a late deal. Reports also suggested that the Crystal Palace attacker was keen on joining Galatasaray, even missing training to force a move.

Saudi Pro League clubs are now hoping to take advantage of Sarr’s unsettled state of mind. They have shown interest in several Premier League-based attackers, with recent reports also linking Richarlison with a move to the country. However, Crystal Palace’s decision not to sell the player is understandable.

The South London club cannot replace the Senegalese international until the January transfer window if they sell him to a Saudi club. However, January may bring fresh links, with recent reports claiming that Liverpool will return with a bid in the winter.