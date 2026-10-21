Manchester United still keen on Ismaila Sarr move amid contract talks

Manchester United will look to sign 28-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr from Crystal Palace next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Newcastle United and Sunderland are also interested in Ismaila Sarr, with suitors from Turkiye still keen on signing him since the summer. However, the 28-year-old winger has a contract renewal offer on the table from Crystal Palace.

The same report indicates that while Sarr’s representatives are happy with the terms on offer from Crystal Palace, they have yet to sign the dotted line, as he is carefully weighing up his next move. Meanwhile, Manchester United are also interested in another Palace player, with Jean-Philippe Mateta a top target.

Ismaila Sarr and his rise at Crystal Palace

Ismaila Sarr has established himself as one of the most reliable attackers in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Marseille in August 2024. While the 28-year-old winger was inconsistent in his previous spell in England, he has been a game changer in his second stint in the Premier League, having contributed to the South London club’s recent success.

The Senegalese international was Crystal Palace’s best player last term, scoring 21 goals and providing two assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. However, Sarr has struggled to gain rhythm in the current campaign due to fitness issues, managing only 98 minutes of game time in four outings so far. Nevertheless, last season’s exploits have alerted several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Reports in the summer transfer window linked Ismaila Sarr with Manchester United. However, while the Red Devils considered signing a wide attacker, they did not firm up their interest after being happy with investment in midfielders. The continued pursuit reflects an urgent need for more quality on the flanks, as Marcus Rashford has struggled since being reintegrated into the squad. Sarr’s pace and proven output make him a priority target for Manchester United.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies hold a long-standing interest in Sarr. Like Manchester United, Newcastle require a winger for the right flank; Jacob Murphy, past 30, is nearing the end of his tenure at St. James’ Park. Newcastle’s attack has become predictable in recent weeks, and a direct, quick-footed winger could provide the incisive threat Anthony Gordon once delivered.

The intense competition for Sarr’s signature is bad news for Crystal Palace, though recent reports have claimed that an agreement with his representatives is close. If the Senegalese international signs a new contract, the South London club will be in a position to demand a hefty fee, unless the deal includes a release clause, as has been suggested in some reports.