Ismaila Sarr poised to have release clause in new Crystal Palace contract

Ismaila Sarr could push for a release clause in any new contract offered by the club, which could boost the hopes of suitors like Liverpool.

According to a report by Football Insider, Ismaila Sarr could seek a release clause in any new deal he signs with Crystal Palace moving forward. The Eagles are expected to offer the player an improved contract after failing to sell him in the summer, and if a release clause is included, it could boost the hopes of suitors like Liverpool in the near future.

Ismaila Sarr has proven himself to be an exceptional signing for Crystal Palace since his move to the club from Watford in 2024. The player has scored 33 goals and provided 10 assists in 94 games for the club since then, and he was also instrumental in helping them win the FA Cup and the Conference League.

The summer transfer window brought fresh opportunities for the 28-year-old Crystal Palace winger to further his career at a bigger club, with Liverpool showing interest. The Merseyside club viewed him as one of the options on the wing following the departure of Mohamed Salah, although at the time he was seen more as a replacement for Manchester City-linked Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool’s talks for Sarr eventually stalled, as Gakpo also stayed at the club, although the bigger reason for the failed move was the asking price. Crystal Palace were reportedly seeking £75 million for the 28-year-old, which the Merseyside club considered excessive.

Ismaila Sarr to seek a release clause

Following the failed move to Liverpool, reports pointed to the possibility of Palace handing him a new deal. Recently, those stories have gathered pace, with suggestions that Sarr is now closing in on a new contract at Selhurst Park that could see him commit beyond his current deal, which expires in 2029.

However, the player is seeking a release clause as part of the new deal to ensure a smoother path in the future should another club come calling. Liverpool are reportedly interested in reviving a move in January, and if a release clause is included, the situation could look very different for the Merseyside club.

Other suitors could also be in the mix, although it was Liverpool who were interested in Sarr during the summer transfer window. Now, should the Senegalese international push for a release clause, it could complicate matters for Palace, who may only agree to such a step if they feel it protects their minimum valuation of the player in future windows.