Crystal Palace hesitant to sell Ismaila Sarr in January .

Crystal Palace are preparing for renewed interest in Ismaila Sarr when the January window opens, but they have little appetite for allowing the winger to leave midway through the season.

The 28-year-old attracted significant attention during the summer, most notably from Liverpool, who made an offer of around £50 million. Palace ultimately kept their forward, and sources now indicate that the club are working on a new contract with Sarr after positive discussions.

Clubs in Turkey and the Saudi Pro League continue to monitor his situation, while Liverpool’s previous pursuit ensures his name remains on the radar of major clubs and according to Football Insider, Palace therefore see a new agreement as the best way to remove some of the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Liverpool links remain as Crystal Palace plan ahead

Sarr’s situation is complicated by his start to the campaign as fitness problems and limited involvement under Pierre Sage have prevented him from establishing the same rhythm he enjoyed previously, while his omission against Newcastle highlighted his current struggle for regular minutes.

Yet Palace are not interpreting that as a reason to cash in. Sage continues to regard the winger as part of his plans, and the club believe his importance will increase as the season progresses. Liverpool remain a particularly interesting name because their interest was already tested with a substantial summer proposal. With Mohamed Salah’s void still remaining at Anfield, Sarr can be a solid short-term replacement.

Galatasaray are another potential threat, having previously approached Palace and now reportedly considering another attempt in January. For the moment, however, Palace are not prepared to entertain that scenario and their preference is to keep Sarr, negotiate an extension and see whether he can rediscover his best form.

Palace should resist the January temptation

Crystal Palace would be taking a considerable gamble by selling Sarr now. The temptation is understandable and selling a player who has struggled for fitness and regular football, coupled with genuine interest from overseas clubs, could represent an opportunity to generate a significant fee but January is a difficult time to replace an established attacking player, particularly one with Sarr’s pace and ability to stretch defences.

The more sensible approach is to give him time and if he regains his sharpness and becomes an important contributor under Sage, Palace could enter the summer with a much stronger negotiating position. There is also a psychological element as selling Sarr after rejecting Liverpool’s approach would suggest that the club’s resolve lasted only until the next transfer window.

Keeping him, extending his contract and giving him a genuine opportunity to rebuild his standing would send a stronger message. Liverpool may continue watching, and Galatasaray could test Palace’s resolve again, but the January stance should be straightforward to keep Sarr and reassess his future when the 2026/27 season is over.