Igor Thiago is viewed as a viable replacement option for Erling Haaland should the Norwegian end up leaving Manchester City next summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Erling Haaland’s future is under scrutiny, with Manchester City already considering replacement options for the prolific Norwegian striker ahead of next summer. One of them is Brentford’s Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, with plenty of other sides also keeping close tabs on his performances this season.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago has emerged on Manchester City’s shortlist of strikers as potential replacements for Erling Haaland. The future of the club looks bleak following the guilty verdict in the 115 case, and that could lead to many players leaving, including Haaland.

The idea of exploring options in the market will align with the idea of targeting players beforehand so as not to scramble when big issues arise. Thiago, who finished second in the Premier League goalscoring charts behind Erling Haaland, makes the 25-year-old Premier League striker one of the viable alternatives to the Norwegian.

There are other suitors from within the Premier League for Thiago, although the prospect of joining Manchester City may trump the others. However, any move will depend on where Manchester City are, owing to their predicament with the sanctions on the charges, and if they are in a safe place, the 25-year-old might be tempted by the move, while Brentford are expected to demand significantly for their striker.

What next for Erling Haaland?

Manchester City were found guilty of virtually all of the 115 charges in their financial case with the Premier League. There are a wide range of punishments or sanctions being discussed in media reports, with widespread suggestions pointing towards the possibility of harsh punishments for the club. Should things evolve for the worse, the top players at the club will be expected to leave, including Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid are in the mix for Haaland, and a move to the Bernabeu could be seen as a realistic choice given the sporting and fincnaial aspects of any deal. The report claimed Manchester City could demand as much as €175 million for the striker, which may seem reasonable for a player of his quality, as Barcelona are also interested in the attacker.

Should the situation at the club evolve to the point where the Norwegian leaves, he will have plenty of options to move about, as Arsenal are also being named as a potential suitor for the striker in the near future. Overall, if Haaland leaves Manchester City, he will have plenty of options to choose from including the prospect of staying in the league as well as moving abroad, probably to Spain.