Florentino Perez optimistic of bringing Erling Haaland to Real Madrid next summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly increasingly optimistic about bringing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the Spanish capital next summer.

According to an update from Nick Harris via X, who said a contact who recently had lunch with Perez believes the Real Madrid president is confident Haaland could become a Madrid player next season. There has been no official confirmation from either club or the player, but the claim adds further intrigue to speculation surrounding the Norwegian’s long-term future.

Haaland remains one of the most sought-after forwards in world football, and his profile fits Real Madrid’s long-standing ambition to assemble the game’s biggest attacking names. The prospect of pairing him with an already formidable forward line would represent another major statement from the Spanish giants. For City, however, losing their leading striker would represent a significant sporting challenge.

City uncertainty adds to speculation

The report also contains a wider claim concerning Manchester City’s squad, suggesting that agents representing several players are exploring potential ways for their clients to leave the club on free transfers if City’s legal appeals ultimately fail.

That allegation remains unverified and should not be interpreted as evidence that Haaland or other City players are actively preparing to leave. Nevertheless, any uncertainty surrounding City’s future could add another layer to the speculation over Haaland. The striker remains central to the club’s ambitions, and convincing him to leave would require Real Madrid to present an extremely compelling sporting and financial proposition.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have repeatedly demonstrated their willingness to pursue elite forwards when the opportunity arises. Haaland would represent an extraordinary addition, combining physical power, goalscoring ability and age profile with the potential to lead their attack for many years.

A move next summer would therefore depend on far more than Perez’s reported optimism. Contractual circumstances, City’s position, Haaland’s own intentions and the financial structure of any potential deal would all have to align. He originally joined City from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million in 2022.

Perez’s confidence is a telling factor

The most interesting part of this report is not that Real Madrid want Haaland and that has been an obvious possibility for some time but the suggestion that Perez himself is increasingly confident about making it happen.

That distinction matters as a club can admire a player without believing a transfer is realistically achievable. If Perez is genuinely convinced that Haaland could be available next summer, Madrid would be expected to prepare aggressively.

City, meanwhile, would have little reason to voluntarily weaken their squad. Haaland is the kind of player around whom a club builds its entire attacking strategy, and replacing his goals would be enormously difficult.

For now, though, this remains a report rather than a confirmed transfer development. Until there is stronger evidence from the clubs, Haaland becoming a Real Madrid player next season should be viewed as a possibility, albeit one that could become increasingly serious as the summer approaches.