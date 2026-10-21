Aston Villa, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Igor Thiago

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors pursuing a move for 25-year-old Brentford striker Igor Thiago.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, Atletico Madrid will pursue a move for Igor Thiago in the January transfer window. Additionally, the 25-year-old Brentford striker remains a target for Nottingham Forest after they submitted a big-money bid to secure his services in the summer.

Per 4-4-2, Nottingham Forest’s €70 million bid remains a “benchmark” for potential negotiations, though Brentford hope to recoup around €80-90 million from the South American striker’s sale, particularly if they are forced to sanction a mid-season deal.

How has Igor Thiago fared at Brentford so far?

Igor Thiago has become a household name after his second season with Brentford, recovering from persistent fitness issues in his debut campaign with Brentford to become a pivotal figure for the Bees. Those exploits also earned him a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though he made minimal impact at the quadrennial event.

The 25-year-old scored 25 goals and provided one assist in 40 appearances across all competitions in the 2025/26 season, with only Erling Haaland (27) netting more than him (22) in the Premier League. While Thiago’s output has not been as impressive this term (2 goals and 1 assist in 9 games so far), his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Igor Thiago has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the North London club’s urgency to sign a striker, as Dominic Solanke has struggled with persistent fitness since arriving from Bournemouth two years ago. Additionally, Richarlison is no longer in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans after agitating for a summer exit. Thiago would provide a direct, mobile threat to Tottenham’s attack.

As for Aston Villa, the Villans also hold a long-standing interest in Thiago. While they signed Tammy Abraham and Nicolas Jackson earlier this year, the former has struggled to make his mark, leaving Unai Emery short of reliable options. Additionally, Brian Madjo is too raw to become a regular for Aston Villa. Thiago would offer a contrasting profile to Jackson (composure and positional awareness versus pace) giving Emery tactical flexibility.

However, a mid-season deal will be a tall order due to Brentford’s hefty asking price of €80-90 million. It is unclear if the Brazilian striker’s prospective suitors have the budget to afford a big-money deal in the January transfer window, or if they are forced to wait for six more months until next summer.