Barcelona prepare five-year contract offer for Erling Haaland

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are preparing an ambitious plan to sign Erling Haaland should Manchester City’s ongoing financial situation eventually lead to a dramatic change in the club’s status.

The Norwegian joined the Premier League giants in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund for €60 million. The 26-year-old is reportedly a priority target for Joan Laporta’s board, with Barcelona ready to put together a lucrative five-year contract that would keep the striker at Camp Nou until 2031.

The proposed deal would reportedly include an annual salary of around €31.5 million, matching his current earnings in England. However, Barcelona’s interest is heavily dependent on the outcome of the proceedings surrounding Manchester City and the potential sporting consequences facing the Premier League champions.

Barcelona holding on to Haaland dream

Barcelona’s interest in Haaland is driven by more than his reputation as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers. The Catalan giants are looking for a long-term centre-forward capable of leading their attack, and the Norwegian fits that profile almost perfectly.

Hansi Flick is understood to view Haaland as an ideal focal point for his attacking system. His physical presence, movement behind defensive lines and exceptional finishing would give Barcelona a different dimension in the final third. The proposed five-year contract would also provide Haaland with the security of a long-term commitment, while Barcelona could build their next generation of attack around him.

The club’s preferred attacking structure would see Haaland operate centrally alongside Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, creating a formidable front three. Barcelona would also retain other attacking options within the squad, giving Flick greater flexibility across a demanding campaign. For now, though, the plan remains conditional rather than an active transfer operation. Barcelona are expected to continue monitoring developments surrounding Manchester City before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

City situation could determine Haaland’s future

The biggest factor is Manchester City’s ongoing legal situation. Reports have suggested that a severe sporting punishment, potentially including relegation, could force the club to reconsider the futures of several of its leading players.

Barcelona would be prepared to take advantage if Haaland became available, although any potential agreement would still involve significant financial complications. His salary alone would represent a substantial commitment for a club that has worked hard to improve its economic position.

As things stand, Haaland would be an extraordinary signing for Barcelona, but the club should be careful not to let the opportunity overshadow the financial reality. His goalscoring record makes him precisely the type of player capable of transforming a team, yet committing €31.5 million per year over five seasons would be an enormous investment.

Tactically, however, the appeal is obvious as Barcelona have creative players capable of supplying a dominant striker, while Haaland would provide the ruthless presence inside the box that can turn territorial dominance into goals.

If Manchester City’s situation genuinely creates an opportunity, Barcelona should explore it but only if they can structure the deal without compromising the club’s wider financial recovery. A player of Haaland’s calibre rarely becomes realistically attainable, and Barcelona may not get another chance to put such a prolific number nine at the heart of their attack.