Barcelona, Real Madrid run rule over Erling Haaland

Barcelona and Real Madrid scouts were present at Anfield to watch Erling Haaland in action for Manchester City, sparking rumours of a potential approach in the future.

According to TEAMtalk, Erling Haaland continues to attract significant interest from Europe’s biggest clubs, with representatives from Real Madrid and Barcelona present at Anfield to watch the Norwegian in action. There is understood to be considerable uncertainty surrounding his future following Manchester City’s guilty verdict, as any subsequent sanctions could lead to an exodus of their best players, including Haaland.

Manchester City remain at the centre of attention following their guilty verdict on financial charges brought by the Premier League. The club have appealed the decision, although further confirmation could result in severe sanctions, including points deduction or relegation, potentially leading to an exodus of City’s best players, including Haaland. Several top clubs, including Arsenal, remain interested, according to reports.

The uncertainty surrounding City’s future opens the door for rival clubs to pursue top talent; Barcelona and Real Madrid view Haaland as a marquee addition either to strengthen their current competitive position or prepare for their succession strategy.

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly keen should Haaland decide to leave the club, although La Liga clubs, particularly Real Madrid and Barcelona, are understood to pose the strongest threat. Barcelona have reportedly identified the Norwegian as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

The Anfield sighting and the transfer plans

Representatives from both Real Madrid and Barcelona were present at Anfield during the weekend to watch Haaland in action against Liverpool. Real Madrid would be able to provide the funds required to sign him, while Manchester City are expected to demand a significant fee, as the Norwegian does not have a relegation clause in his contract.

Haaland, who joined Manchester City in a €60 million deal in 2022, has been outstanding for the club, scoring 170 goals in 206 games at the Etihad. At present, both clubs are monitoring Haaland’s situation, though Barcelona face significant financial hurdles in matching Manchester City’s expected demands.

The reality remains that any formal approach hinges on the resolution of City’s sanctions case and Haaland’s own appetite to leave England’s top flight.