Jose Mourinho prefers Alexis Mac Allister over Martin Zubimendi as Real Madrid’s midfield search continues ahead of January.

As reported by Fichajes, Jose Mourinho could pivot from his interest in Martin Zubimendi to chasing Alexis Mac Allister in January. The Portuguese coach has some concerns over the Arsenal midfielder’s adaptability to his system at Real Madrid and feels the Liverpool mainstay could be the right fit.

Real Madrid ended the summer transfer window without adding a new midfielder of a specific mould, despite the arrival of Bernardo Silva. Former Manchester City star Rodri was their priority target, which showcased the need for a holding midfielder profile that allows the team to progress higher up the pitch and maintain defensive discipline.

With Rodri eventually joining arch-rivals Barcelona before the window shut, Real Madrid ended without adding a new holding midfielder and remain intent on doing business ahead of January. A few names are being discussed, with Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi thought to be a top target.

The Spanish midfielder is enduring a difficult season in England amid the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly, as well as the addition of Bruno Guimaraes. More importantly, the 27-year-old Arsenal utility man has suffered from key injury issues, which is also a reason for his restricted role, prompting a possible exit ahead of the winter window.

Real Madrid find Zubimendi alternative

Real Madrid may have to face rival competition should they continue the chase of Zubimendi, although Mourinho is now leaning towards another midfield target instead of the 27-year-old Arsenal utility man. Alexis Mac Allister is the name high on their list, with the player also linked with a switch to the Bernabeu in the summer, only for his father to deny those claims in the close season.

Mourinho reportedly evaluated Zubimendi during the recent game between Spain and England, as he felt the Arsenal star does not fit into his system. On the other hand, Mac Allister is the kind of profile the Portuguese seeks for his midfield, with Real Madrid set to evaluate the Argentine playmaker’s situation amid suggestions that Liverpool could reportedly demand as much as €70 million.

Mac Allister has been a key man at the club since his £35 million move in 2023, and recently, he has reiterated his desire to continue at Liverpool, with the club yet to open contract talks, which has led to fresh speculation over his future. With his current deal expiring in 2028, there is a realistic chance for Real Madrid to make a move, although the Reds are somewhat likely to keep hold of the midfielder at least until the summer, given his importance at Anfield.