Liverpool demanding at least €70 million to sell Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid will have to fork out €70 million to sign Liverpool midfield mainstay Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool are demanding at least €70 million to sell Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid, who have been informed of the Reds’ minimum asking price ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to Fichajes, this figure is Liverpool’s baseline for opening negotiations with the Spanish giants. Mac Allister remains one of Jose Mourinho’s preferred targets as Real Madrid look to strengthen their midfield in January.

The Reds have made it clear that they are unwilling to lower their financial demands, even with the player’s contractual situation becoming increasingly complicated.

The Merseyside club will not entertain any proposals below €70 million. They are planning changes to their midfield and could use the proceeds from Mac Allister’s departure to finance the arrival of a new high-profile central midfielder. Although his estimated transfer value stands at €61.9 million, the Reds won’t budge from their demands.

Why Los Blancos are keen on Mac Allister’s signature?

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are considering their options as they look to strengthen their midfield. Mourinho wants to bring the 27-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu, viewing him as an important addition to a department that already includes Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Bernardo Silva.

Liverpool have not offered Mac Allister a new contract, further complicating his future. His current agreement runs until June 2028, with the club reportedly unwilling to extend his stay at Anfield. The midfielder has already expressed his disappointment at the lack of progress on a new deal.

If there is no development on the renewal front over the next eight weeks, he could well be on the move in January. However, Liverpool’s €70 million valuation means Real Madrid will have to make a substantial financial commitment to secure his services.

Los Blancos are particularly keen to find a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo of games, a quality previously associated with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Their interest in Rodri did not materialise, while Silva has recently done well in that role.

Nevertheless, Mac Allister could provide a younger, long-term solution given his ability to operate in different central midfield positions. The report suggests talks between club representatives are expected to begin in December, with Real Madrid to lodge a formal €70 million offer in early January.