Atletico Madrid working to beat Real Madrid in Alexis Mac Allister race

Atletico Madrid are working hard to beat city rivals Real Madrid to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister’s signature.

Atletico Madrid are targeting Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the next transfer window, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, setting up a potential battle with Real Madrid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Diego Simeone’s side are considering a move to strengthen their midfield, whilst Real Madrid have already explored the possibility of signing the 27-year-old.

Mac Allister has established himself as an important player at Anfield since arriving from Brighton in 2023 for £35 million. His technical ability, tactical intelligence, and versatility have made him a valuable part of Liverpool’s midfield, whilst his experience at the highest level makes him an attractive target for clubs seeking an immediate improvement.

Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid covet him for overlapping but distinct reasons. Simeone particularly values his ability to operate as a deep-lying midfielder with strong positional discipline and tempo control, whilst Real Madrid, under their current management, seek his ball-playing range and security in the centre of the pitch.

Mac Allister won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and the Premier League title with Liverpool in the 2024/25 campaign, bringing high-pressure match experience that appeals to both recruitment teams.

Liverpool are yet to make a decision on Mac Allister

However, Liverpool are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. The midfielder remains under contract until the summer of 2028, and the Reds have no immediate financial reason to sanction his departure. Any interested club would need to submit a substantial offer to convince the Premier League giants to consider a sale.

There is growing uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Anfield. Liverpool have yet to open contract renewal discussions with Mac Allister, despite his importance to the team. If that situation continues, the club could eventually face pressure to make a decision on his future.

No formal offers or official negotiations have taken place so far, but the situation could develop quickly if the Reds’ contract talks remain unresolved. Since Mac Allister remains contracted until summer 2028, both clubs will continue to monitor developments and await Liverpool’s next move on contract renewal.