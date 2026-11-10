Bayern Munich rival Real Madrid in Martin Zubimendi chase

Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing 27-year-old Spanish international Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Martin Zubimendi is also the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The update, citing other outlets, has suggested that Arsenal could demand around €90 million to part ways with the Spaniard amid his links with several bigwigs.

How has Martin Zubimendi fared at Arsenal?

Martin Zubimendi has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a deal worth €70 million in July 2025. The 27-year-old arrived with lofty expectations, having been one of the best midfielders in La Liga during his stint with La Real. However, while he was a regular for most of his debut season, the end of that campaign produced ominous signs, as he lost his spot as a first-choice starter.

The Spanish international amassed over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists. However, the struggles have continued this term, as Zubimendi has managed only 380 minutes of game time in 12 outings thus far. This dip in form and stature explains the rising speculation surrounding his future, though his popularity in the market remains high.

A man in demand

Bayern Munich will pursue a holding midfielder next year, as Vincent Kompany has only two reliable central midfielders in his squad. With Joshua Kimmich on the wrong side of 30, Bayern must recruit a ball-playing midfielder who can share game time with the German. Zubimendi’s ability to reprise defensive roles adds to his appeal as like Kimmich, he can become a multi-faceted solution for the Bundesliga champions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having tracked his development at Real Sociedad. The continued interest makes sense, as the Merengues want a ball-playing holding midfielder after losing the race to sign Rodri. Real Madrid need a specific profile, as the team has lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired. Zubimendi, with his passing ability, provides that while retaining solidity out of possession.

As for Atletico Madrid, Koke is approaching the twilight of his career, prompting the club to seek a long-term successor from the market. With Pablo Barrios being a box-to-box midfielder, signing Zubimendi will complement the young Spaniard’s qualities, with his defensive-minded outlook aligning with Diego Simeone’s style of play.

Recent reports have claimed that Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window. However, it is unclear if Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Real Madrid are ready to pay around €90 million to secure his services.