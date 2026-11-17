Everton and Leeds United could face frustration in the race for Dion Beljo, with Dinamo Zagreb likely to demand significantly to entertain approaches.

According to Football Insider, Dinamo Zagreb are set to frustrate the likes of Everton and Leeds United, who continue to chase striker Dion Beljo. The Croatian side are expected to demand significantly for their prolific front man, as those elite sides are keen to add more firepower to their attacking setup.

Premier League sides chasing a new striker ahead of January have stumbled upon a prolific front man in Dion Beljo. The Dinamo Zagreb star has been in sensational form in front of goal, with 19 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions, including four goals in three Europa League games.

His form has attracted massive interest, with the likes of Everton interested in the striker ahead of the January window. Leeds United recently watched him in action when Dinamo Zagreb faced Sunderland and were impressed by his performances in the game, thus sparking speculation over a January move for the Croatian star.

Dinamo Zagreb are not interested in parting ways with the striker midway through the season, and in the scenario they have to sell, the team will demand significantly. Overall, these are measures to frustrate the likes of Everton and Leeds United in pursuit of the prolific striker with 28 goal contributions this season.

Why are teams chasing Dion Beljo?

Leeds United and Everton appear to be the main contenders when it comes to the race for Beljo. Daniel Farke is eager to land a new front man and bolster his attack amid links to Middlesbrough’s Will Lankshear, alongside other names.

Everton are also prioritising a new striker in January after missing out on Folarin Balogun in the summer and leaving themselves short of options in the position. Beyond Beljo, there are a host of names being linked with a move to the Toffees, as they would be in the mix for the Dinamo Zagreb star.

Leeds United, in particular, are assessing Beljo ahead of January, and Everton could follow suit if the conditions are reasonable enough. It is quite unclear how much Dinamo Zagreb want for their prolific striker, although they deem him important for their league and European campaigns this term.