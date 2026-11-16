Leeds United set to assess Dion Beljo ahead of January move.

Leeds United are stepping up their search for attacking reinforcements ahead of January.

Dinamo Zagreb striker is Dion Beljo emerging as a player the West Yorkshire outfit are monitoring closely, according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form this season, registering 19 goals and nine assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. His performances in Europe have further strengthened his reputation, with his goal in Dinamo’s 2-0 Europa League victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light attracting attention from several Premier League clubs.

For Leeds, Beljo fits an obvious need. Daniel Farke is keen to add another centre-forward to provide competition and cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who remains the club’s first-choice striker. The lack of reliable depth behind him has become a concern, particularly with doubts surrounding Lukas Nmecha’s long-term future at Elland Road. Beljo’s combination of goalscoring form and European experience therefore makes him an attractive option as Leeds assess the striker market before January.

Everton could challenge Leeds

Leeds are unlikely to have the market to themselves, however, with Everton also monitoring Beljo ahead of the winter window. The Toffees have an even more immediate need for attacking reinforcements. Thierno Barry is currently their only senior recognised striker, leaving David Moyes short of options in the position and making another centre-forward a logical priority.

Beljo’s form for Dinamo has therefore caught Everton’s attention. His 19 goals demonstrate his ability to consistently find the net, while his Europa League performances offer evidence that he can produce on a bigger stage than domestic football alone. As it stands, Everton could be prepared to increase their interest and compete with Leeds for the Croatian international if his form continues.

For Beljo, the growing Premier League interest represents a significant opportunity. With both Leeds and Everton looking for greater attacking depth, his performances between now and January could determine whether either club turns its interest into a formal approach.

The numbers speak for itself

Beljo is attracting attention for more than simply having a productive spell in front of goal. The numbers of 19 goals and nine assists in 20 matches suggest he is influencing games consistently, while his Europa League goal against Sunderland provides an encouraging indication that his form can translate onto a wider stage. Leeds arguably offer the clearer sporting fit. Calvert-Lewin gives them an established focal point, but Farke needs another striker capable of competing for minutes and providing insurance across a long season.

Everton’s situation is more urgent. With Barry their only senior striker, Moyes need not look far to identify the weakness. If Beljo remains productive, both clubs have compelling reasons to pursue him and making January a potentially important moment in the Croatian’s career.