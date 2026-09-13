Lukas Nmecha considering Leeds United departure after stalled contract talks

Leeds United are dealing with early speculation surrounding Lukas Nmecha’s future, with the striker potentially leaving if his limited role continues.

According to a report by Football Insider, Lukas Nmecha is frustrated by his lack of playing time at Leeds United and is considering a January exit if his situation does not improve. The German striker, who joined on a free transfer after his contract with VfL Wolfsburg expired last year, has fallen behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order under Daniel Farke.

Nmecha arrived at Elland Road with a strong reputation as a proven goalscorer, but Calvert-Lewin, also a free agent brought in the same summer, has locked down the first-choice striker role over the last 12 months. The Englishman has given Farke little reason to drop him, leaving Nmecha to struggle for minutes and prompting speculation over his future.

Nmecha started 10 of his 31 Premier League appearances last season, scoring six goals as Leeds finished mid-table. Having joined on free terms, he signed only a two-year contract, meaning he has already entered the final year of his deal.

Playing time causing Nmecha speculation

This season, Nmecha has not started a league match, although he has made two EFL Cup starts. Though he featured in the cup competition, Leeds United’s ouster at the hands of Chelsea this week signals limited first-team exposure ahead of January. There is now a strong possibility Nmecha could depart in the winter window if his situation does not change.

Football Insider also reported that Wrexham showed interest in Nmecha in summer, though Leeds maintained a firm stance that the player would not leave. If the West Yorkshire outfit refuse to sanction a sale during the winter window, Nmecha could depart on a free transfer once more at the end of the season.

Leeds may pursue replacements

Leeds may have considered selling Nmecha during summer if they had managed to sign another striker. The club were linked with several players, including Dutchman Zian Flemming, who has since joined Ipswich Town. However, the former Burnley forward eventually joined Ipswich Town in a late move.

Leeds United also reportedly made enquiries about Conrad Harder, who moved to RC Strasbourg in France in the summer. The Whites may pursue striker replacements in January if Nmecha does not regain regular minutes.