Leeds United make exploratory move for Conrad Harder

Leeds United will attempt to sign 21-year-old Danish international Conrad Harder from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in a late summer move.

According to a report by BILD via Sport Witness, Conrad Harder is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have made tentative enquiries for the 21-year-old RB Leipzig centre-forward.

Per BILD, Leeds United are “yet to get properly serious” despite reports this week. Meanwhile, the report adds that Leipzig will attempt to “trim their squad before the end of the transfer window” on September 1, with El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Harder among the options they plan to offload.

Conrad Harder and his Bundesliga journey so far

Conrad Harder is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to burst into the spotlight. However, the Dane has had to bide his time at his current club, having been in and out of the starting lineup since joining RB Leipzig from Sporting CP last summer; the 21-year-old has managed only 1,074 minutes of game time in 33 outings thus far, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

The Danish international did not start Leipzig’s first game of the 2026/27 season either, though he has scored a goal in his only appearance thus far. Despite irregular involvement, Harder has retained popularity in the market, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Conrad Harder makes sense given their shortcomings in the final third. The Whites have sanctioned Joel Piroe’s loan move to West Ham United, while Lukas Nmecha has been inconsistent since arriving at Elland Road last summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains the only reliable centre-forward in Daniel Farke’s squad, placing immense pressure on him.

With Leeds eager to challenge for European qualification this season, strengthening their attack is a priority. After signing Harry Wilson, the West Yorkshire club are now targeting a centre-forward who can provide genuine competition for Calvert-Lewin. Harder offers that option as a young talent with European experience and proven goalscoring ability despite limited minutes at Leipzig.

Other strikers have also emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, though the club recently received rejection from Ermedin Demirovic. The challenge now is to convince Harder to favour a move to the Premier League, with the transfer window closing imminently.