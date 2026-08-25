Ermedin Demirovic uninterested in joining Leeds United

Leeds United have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, with the Bosnia international reportedly showing no interest in moving to Elland Road.

The 28-year-old has featured prominently on Daniel Farke’s shortlist as Leeds search for another striker before the September 1 transfer deadline. However, Football Insider reports that Demirovic is increasingly likely to remain with Stuttgart, with the player himself making his preference clear.

Earlier this month, he insisted that leaving the Bundesliga club had never been an option, significantly reducing Leeds’ chances of completing a late deal.

Demirovic determined to stay at Stuttgart

Leeds have maintained their interest despite Stuttgart’s reluctance to sell, but convincing the striker himself now appears to be the biggest obstacle. Demirovic enjoyed another productive campaign last season, registering 20 goals and assists across all competitions, including 16 goals in 43 appearances.

His performances helped Stuttgart secure Champions League qualification, and the opportunity to compete in Europe’s premier club competition is understood to be an important factor behind his desire to stay. Stuttgart are similarly determined to retain their leading players as they prepare for their European campaign. That leaves Leeds facing resistance from both the club and player at a point when there is little time remaining to negotiate.

Leeds forced to consider alternatives

Farke’s need for another attacking option has increased following Joel Piroe’s loan move to West Ham United. Demirovic had been identified as an attractive option because of his Bundesliga experience, physical presence and consistent goalscoring record, but Leeds may now have to redirect their attention elsewhere.

Galatasaray have also been linked with the striker and are reportedly prepared to offer him a lucrative contract. However, even the Turkish club appear unlikely to change his position, with Demirovic currently focused on remaining in Germany.

Unless there is a dramatic change during the closing days of the window, Leeds’ long-running pursuit appears unlikely to produce an agreement. This looks like a deal Leeds should now move away from rather than spending valuable time trying to change Demirovic’s mind.

The striker would undoubtedly strengthen Farke’s attack, and his 20 goal contributions last season demonstrate why Leeds have pursued him. But Stuttgart do not want to sell, Demirovic wants Champions League football, and Galatasaray could provide additional competition if his position changes.

With the deadline approaching and a striker still required, Leeds would be better served focusing their resources on a target genuinely open to the move.