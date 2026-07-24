Ermedin Demirovic happy at VfB Stuttgart amid Leeds United links

Leeds United have identified VfB Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic as a potential attacking target this summer, but he is said to be content with his current situation in Germany.

According to Slobodna Bosna, Leeds United are among several clubs monitoring 28-year-old VfB Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, although there is no indication that a transfer is imminent.

Leeds are believed to be searching for proven attacking quality, and Demirovic’s performances over the past two seasons have made him an attractive option. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international remains happy at VfB Stuttgart, where he has settled well since arriving from FC Augsburg and contributed towards 20 goals last season.

The forward is not actively pushing for an exit and continues to enjoy life with the Bundesliga outfit, meaning any club would need to offer competitive terms to tempt both the player and Stuttgart into negotiations.

The publication claims that several European sides are also keeping tabs on Demirovic after his impressive displays in Germany. His versatility, as a central striker or supporting forward, makes him an attractive option for multiple tactical systems, while his work rate and physical presence reinforce his market appeal.

Leeds United need more attacking depth

For Leeds United, adding an experienced international forward could become a priority as they prepare for the challenges of Premier League survival. Daniel Farke’s side have already been linked with multiple attacking reinforcements during the transfer window, with the recruitment team aiming to provide greater depth and proven quality in the final third.

Stuttgart remain in a strong negotiating position. Demirovic is under contract with the German club, and there is no suggestion that they are under pressure to sell one of their important attacking players. Unless Leeds or another interested club submits an offer capable of changing Stuttgart’s stance, the striker appears likely to remain in place.

As things stand, the transfer speculation remains in its early stages. Leeds United’s admiration for Demirovic is evident, but the player’s reported satisfaction at Stuttgart means the Premier League club could face an uphill task if they decide to formalise their interest. With several weeks still remaining in the transfer window, Demirovic’s focus appears to remain firmly on continuing his progress in Germany rather than forcing a move elsewhere.