Leeds United enter race to sign Ermedin Demirovic

Leeds United are interested in a Bundesliga striker as Daniel Farke’s side would be ready to pay big for the Stuttgart player.

Leeds United are making plans to improve several departments of their team ahead of the summer. Daniel Farke has achieved his primary objective of staying up in the top flight, as Fussballdaten reports they are now interested in Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Stuttgart achieved their objective of finishing in the top four, as their striker Ermedin Demirovic played a big role with his 15 goals, including 12 in the league. The Bosnian striker is now attracting interest from a few clubs, including Leeds United from England and Lazio from Italy.

Leeds United are the club in focus in this race, as Daniel Farke’s side could make their play for the striker they were interested in last summer. Back then, they ended up signing Noah Okafor, and the Swiss international’s move has been a resounding success. Now, the German boss wants to further improve his attacking options as the club targets a move for Demirovic.

Ermedin Demirovic to Leeds United?

Stuttgart are reportedly demanding in the region of €35 million, something Leeds United might consider paying if the striker’s profile suits their cause. Demirovic has not been the overly prolific marksman, but they could assess other options, as Burnley’s Zian Flemming is also on their radar.

Leeds United have the financial capacity to pay a big fee as well as offer Demirovic a decent enough contract to lure him away from Stuttgart. Signing him would bring healthy competition in their ranks, as Farke would like a good enough striker to challenge Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for their spots.

What is Stuttgart’s View on Demirovic?

Stuttgart are protected by a contract with the player that expires only in 2028, which gives them room to manoeuvre in the summer. They would be open to selling him for offers close to the €35 million mark, although they might not anticipate teams paying as much.

They are prepared to keep him as he is not on a high salary, as the report states that if offers only reach the €20 million mark, they might retain the striker. Overall, any move — especially from Leeds United for Demirovic — would be decided based on the money on offer for the Bosnian striker.