Leeds United keen on signing Zian Flemming this summer

Leeds United will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Dutch striker Zian Flemming from Burnley this summer.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that Zian Flemming is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Burnley centre-forward.

However, the report has revealed that “numerous other top flight sides” are keeping tabs on the Dutchman’s form and performances for Burnley. That will force Leeds United to intensify the efforts to sign Flemming from the Lancashire-based club ahead of the 2026/27 season.

How has Zian Flemming fared at Burnley?

Zian Flemming has made significant progress since joining Burnley from Millwall. The Clarets initially signed the 27-year-old on loan from the Lions in August 2024 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. While the player showed flashes of brilliance in his debut season, he has been a rare bright spot in a disastrous campaign for the relegated club.

The Dutch striker has scored 11 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, finding the back of the net every 161 minutes. However, while Burnley will go down to the EFL Championship, Flemming may remain in the Premier League, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Leeds United keep Flemming in the Premier League?

Leeds United’s interest in Zian Flemming is understandable. While Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been impressive for the most part this season, Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor have been inconsistent, compelling Daniel Farke to seek more quality from the market. Additionally, Joel Piroe is expected to leave Leeds United after struggling for regular game time this term.

Several candidates have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Flemming also a viable target. Recent reports have also linked the West Yorkshire outfit with Wilson Isidor, suggesting they want to sign a striker who is already settled in the Premier League.

Flemming fits the bill, and with Leeds United mulling over ramping up the efforts to sign the 27-year-old Dutchman, an extended stay in the Premier League may be on the cards. However, with other clubs also involved in the battle for his signature, a summer deal will not be straightforward.