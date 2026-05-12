Leeds United interested in signing Wilson Isidor

Leeds United could look into exploring a move for Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor, with Daniel Farke seeking an addition to his frontline.

Wilson Isidor is very likely to leave Sunderland in the close season due to his status at the club. There could be a few suitors keeping tabs on the Haitian international, as Leeds United appear to have entered the race, as per Football Insider.

Daniel Farke is adamant on strengthening key positions of his squad, not only with the motive of improving the quality but also adding depth. Due to the system that Leeds United tend to play, they need multiple players in the centre-forward role, as the German manager is eager to keep a healthy number of centre-forwards for next season.

Joel Piroe is likely to depart after playing a sporadic role for Leeds United this season, while the club remain linked with several options in the market. The latest name on their list is Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, who seems destined to leave the Black Cats following his reduced role under Regis Le Bris.

Isidor’s availability has enticed Leeds United into exploring a move for the Haitian international striker, as Farke continues to explore the market for names. Isidor was a regular starter under Le Bris until December, but since then, Brian Brobbey has taken over the No. 9 role.

Isidor has still managed to contribute with five goals for the Black Cats this season, which has been beneficial for their rise. However, he does not have a future there, as Leeds United will look to understand the finer details of a potential transfer.

Which Other Striker Is on Leeds United’s Shortlist?

Isidor could be a good option, given he has some degree of Premier League experience. Farke wants to add competition for the likes of Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but at this moment, should Isidor sign up, he might have a similar role to the one he currently has at Sunderland.

He is not the only striker that Leeds United are looking at, as Juventus star Lois Openda recently emerged as a big target. Other names are being steadily discussed in media reports, including Isidor, but there will be some doubts that the 25-year-old striker might not join them, as he would be seeking a key role at his next club — something Leeds United may not guarantee.