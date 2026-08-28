Leeds United inch closer to sign Conrad Harder as talks advance

Leeds United will look to sign 21-year-old Danish international Conrad Harder from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera via Sport Witness, Conrad Harder is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old RB Leipzig centre-forward.

Per Corriere della Sera, Sevilla and Lazio are also keen on signing Harder, with a move to La Liga appealing to the young striker. However, the report has added that Leeds United may have leapfrogged the other suitors in the battle for the Dane’s signature after advancing talks for a summer deal.

Who is Conrad Harder?

Conrad Harder is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. However, the 21-year-old has had to remain patient at his current club, having been in and out of the starting lineup since joining RB Leipzig from Sporting CP last summer; he has managed only 1,074 minutes of game time in 33 outings thus far, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

The Danish international did not start Leipzig’s first game of the 2026/27 season either, though he has scored a goal in his only appearance thus far. Despite irregular game time, Harder has retained popularity in the market, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Conrad Harder is understandable given their attacking vulnerabilities. The club have sanctioned Joel Piroe’s loan move to West Ham United, whilst Lukas Nmecha has been inconsistent since arriving at Elland Road last summer. Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains the only reliable centre-forward in Daniel Farke’s squad, placing immense pressure on a single player.

With Leeds eager to challenge for European qualification this season, recruitment in the final third is a priority. After signing Harry Wilson, the club are now targeting a centre-forward who can provide genuine competition for Calvert-Lewin. Harder offers that option as a young talent with European experience and proven goalscoring ability despite limited minutes at Leipzig.

Other strikers have also emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, though the club recently received rejection from Ermedin Demirovic. The challenge now is to convince Harder to favour a move to Yorkshire over a potential switch to Sevilla, with the transfer window closing imminently.