Leeds United join Newcastle United in Will Lankshear chase.

Leeds United have joined the growing list of Premier League clubs monitoring Will Lankshear after the Middlesbrough striker’s outstanding start to the season.

The 21-year-old moved to Boro from Tottenham during the summer and has quickly established himself as one of the Championship’s most prolific forwards. Lankshear has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances, putting himself firmly on the radar of clubs looking for attacking reinforcements.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are particularly interested as Daniel Farke looks to add another centre-forward in January. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Lankshear’s profile could suit the Whites, describing him as a striker capable of making the step up to the Premier League. His development has also reportedly prompted discussion of a possible England call-up, further underlining how quickly his reputation has grown.

Newcastle competition makes January move difficult

Leeds will face significant competition, with Newcastle United already monitoring the striker and other Premier League clubs expected to follow his progress. Newcastle’s interest was revealed earlier this month, with the Magpies assessing Lankshear as they consider how to strengthen their attacking options. However, Middlesbrough have little desire to part with their leading scorer midway through the campaign.

Boro would demand around £30million to consider selling Lankshear and that represents a huge increase on the £10m they initially paid Tottenham for the forward in the summer. Middlesbrough’s position is strengthened by Lankshear’s long-term contract, while the club are also pursuing promotion. Losing a striker who has produced 15 goals in 16 matches would represent a significant sporting risk.

Nevertheless, Premier League clubs could test their resolve with substantial offers when the January window opens. Lankshear’s playing style is another reason why Leeds are attracted to him. Brown believes the striker is primarily a penalty-box finisher who specialises in getting on the end of chances rather than constantly dropping deep to participate in build-up play.

Leeds must decide how far to push

The situation could ultimately depend on how much Leeds are prepared to invest. Farke has made adding another striker a priority, and Lankshear’s current numbers make him an obvious candidate. However, paying £30m for a player with relatively limited Premier League experience would represent a major commitment. Middlesbrough’s promotion ambitions could also make negotiations particularly difficult in January.

For now, Leeds and Newcastle appear to be monitoring the situation rather than preparing a guaranteed bid but if Lankshear continues scoring at his current rate, Middlesbrough’s asking price and the competition for his signature are unlikely to decrease.

Lankshear’s numbers make the interest understandable, but Leeds should be careful not to let his scoring run dictate the entire decision. The striker has shown that he can dominate the Championship, yet the Premier League presents a completely different physical and tactical challenge.

His penalty-box instincts would give Farke something Leeds currently need, particularly against teams defending deep. The bigger question is whether £30m represents sensible value for a player still proving himself at senior level. If Middlesbrough remain determined to secure promotion, January may simply be the wrong moment to negotiate. Leeds could find greater value by keeping Lankshear on their shortlist and assessing whether his form continues into the second half of the campaign.