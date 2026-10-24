Lukas Nmecha wants Bundesliga return next summer

Lukas Nmecha could leave Leeds United in the near future, with the Bundesliga his preferred destination, either in January or next summer.

According to Football Insider, Nmecha’s future appears increasingly likely to lie away from Leeds United, as the striker continues to feel unhappy with his lack of playing time this season. The German striker’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, which could lead to a January departure or a free transfer next summer, with a return to the Bundesliga believed to be his preferred option.

Nmecha struggled to establish himself as Leeds United’s first-choice striker after joining the club on a free transfer from Wolfsburg last summer. He contributed six league goals during his debut season, helping Daniel Farke’s side finish 14th in the Premier League following their return to the top flight.

This season, however, Nmecha has barely featured, with six substitute appearances amounting to just 91 minutes. The striker is reportedly unhappy with his situation at the club. He signed a two-year contract, meaning he will become a free agent at the end of the season, an issue Leeds had hoped to address through negotiations over a new deal.

As things stand, those talks have reportedly reached an impasse, and an imminent exit may be on the cards, either in January or next summer on a free transfer. Nmecha could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club during the winter window, although he may prefer an immediate move in search of regular first-team football.

Will Lukas Nmecha go back to the Bundesliga?

Despite being a German international, Nmecha has spent only a limited part of his career in the Bundesliga. He came through the Manchester City academy, while VfL Wolfsburg are the only German top-flight club he has represented.

FC Koln are reportedly interested in signing the player if he leaves Leeds. The 27-year-old is said to favour a return to Germany, particularly if the move would guarantee him more regular playing time.

Leeds could sanction a January departure if they are able to find a suitable replacement. That may be the club’s next priority as it considers Nmecha’s future, especially with the winter transfer window approaching.

At present, Koln appear to be the most prominent club linked with the forward, although several other Bundesliga sides are also believed to be monitoring his situation. Nmecha could begin discussions with interested clubs as early as January, when he enters the final six months of his contract.