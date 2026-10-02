Leeds United hopeful of contract agreement with Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United are hopeful of extending Lukas Nmecha’s contract despite his limited involvement this season.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that Leeds United would like to keep the striker beyond his current deal. The 27-year-old’s contract expires in June 2027, meaning Leeds face a decision over his future in the coming months.

Nmecha has featured four times in the Premier League this season, but all four appearances have come from the bench, giving him only 64 minutes of action. That lack of regular football could ultimately complicate Leeds United’s plans.

Leeds United eyeing Lukas Nmecha stay

Daniel Farke values Nmecha as an experienced and reliable alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who remains the club’s first-choice striker. Leeds are expected to open discussions over a new contract before the end of the year. From the club’s perspective, retaining a proven backup makes sense, particularly with the winter schedule bringing a heavier workload and the increased possibility of injuries.

Nmecha contributed to 10 goals in 37 appearances last term, although only 10 of those outings came as Premier League starts. He had hoped that his involvement would increase this term, but Calvert-Lewin’s arrival and form have kept him down the pecking order. Brown claims that Leeds are optimistic about keeping the Germany international, while acknowledging that the final decision could rest with the player.

Nmecha’s demands could decide his future

That is where the situation becomes more complicated as Leeds may want Nmecha to remain, but the striker could reasonably question whether another contract would provide the regular football he wants. Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to lose his position as Farke’s preferred No.9 without a significant change in circumstances and Nmecha’s value, therefore, could lie largely in providing competition and cover rather than starting every week.

Leeds have good reason to want Nmecha around, but wanting a player and convincing him to stay are two very different things. His role could become increasingly important once the fixture list becomes congested, yet that may not be enough if he believes his career has reached a point where regular starts are essential.

From Farke’s perspective, Nmecha is exactly the type of squad player managers need as he is experienced, physically capable and capable of stepping in without forcing a major tactical change.

The striker’s perspective is less straightforward. At 27, sitting behind Calvert-Lewin every week carries an obvious opportunity cost. If Leeds can offer him a clearer pathway to meaningful minutes, a renewal makes sense for both sides. If not, Nmecha may ultimately decide that another club can give him what Elland Road currently cannot.