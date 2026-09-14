Leeds United ready to hold contract talks with Lukas Nmecha

Leeds United are expected to hold preliminary talks with Lukas Nmecha over a new contract, although an extension remains uncertain.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United are expected to hold preliminary talks with Lukas Nmecha over a new contract, although an extension remains uncertain. Nmecha has not been a regular starter, and his role in the team moving forward could determine his future at Elland Road. His current contract expires next summer.

Leeds United have made several important signings since returning to the Premier League last summer, including Nmecha on a free transfer. The striker was viewed as a bargain addition, as Daniel Farke looked to add more firepower to his attack.

Fellow forwards Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin also arrived during the same transfer window. Farke largely preferred the duo last season, and that trend could continue in the foreseeable future. This could leave Nmecha’s future uncertain, particularly as the striker has already entered the final year of his contract.

Playing time and future prospects

Nmecha made 31 Premier League appearances last season, scoring six goals and establishing himself as a useful member of the squad as Leeds secured a respectable mid-table finish.

However, only 10 of those appearances were starts, and he has come off the bench twice in the Premier League this term. The striker signed a two-year contract when he joined Leeds last summer and is already considering a departure if his playing time does not improve.

Aware of the uncertainty surrounding the situation, Leeds are now ready to open preliminary talks with the 27-year-old to understand his plans for the future. Nmecha is eager to play regularly, and that could influence his decision to stay or leave.

Leeds would ideally like to tie him down to a longer term, at the very least to protect his value and avoid losing him for nothing next year. The preliminary discussions will clarify whether he is willing to agree an extension.

Exploring alternatives in the striker market

Leeds explored the possibility of signing another striker during the summer amid reported interest in Conrad Harder. There were no immediate concerns over the futures of Okafor or Calvert-Lewin, which could have indicated that Nmecha was the more likely forward to leave.

VfB Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirovic was another reported target during the summer, and there is a feeling that Nmecha might have been allowed to leave had Leeds signed one of their preferred options.

However, the Whites are now focused on protecting the German’s value, which explains their willingness to hold exploratory talks over a new contract. The club could continue monitoring the striker market, particularly if the 27-year-old shows no signs of agreeing to an extension.