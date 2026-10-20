FC Koln, Southampton eyeing January move for Lukas Nmecha.

Lukas Nmecha’s future at Leeds United is increasingly uncertain amid stalling contract talks.

According to TEAMtalk, FC Koln and Southampton are among the clubs monitoring the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season and is now open to returning to the Bundesliga, according to sources. FC Koln have emerged as a potential January destination, while several other German clubs are also keeping tabs on the former Wolfsburg forward.

Nmecha could even consider signing a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January before completing a summer move.

Nmecha caught behind Calvert-Lewin at Leeds

Nmecha’s frustration is understandable given his lack of opportunities. He has yet to start a Premier League game this season and remains behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has established himself as one of the first names on Daniel Farke’s teamsheet.

Calvert-Lewin finished last season with 15 goals and has already scored five times in his opening nine games this term. With Leeds generally operating with one recognised centre-forward, Nmecha’s route into the starting XI has consequently been extremely difficult. That situation is unlikely to change unless the England international suffers an injury or experiences a significant dip in form.

Nmecha nevertheless remains important to Leeds because he is their only natural cover for Calvert-Lewin. He scored seven goals across all competitions last season and has demonstrated that he can contribute when called upon. That creates a difficult situation as Leeds do not want to lose an experienced striker during the campaign, but the player needs regular football and has little reason to extend his contract without greater assurances over his role.

Koln’s interest could therefore provide an obvious solution. The Bundesliga side are looking to strengthen their attack, while Nmecha would have the opportunity to return to Germany and potentially play a more prominent role. Southampton and other Championship clubs are also monitoring developments, although a return to the Bundesliga may currently appeal more strongly to the striker.

Leeds face a difficult balancing act

Leeds should be very reluctant to let Nmecha leave in January unless they have another striker lined up first. His current lack of playing time makes his desire for a move completely understandable, but his value to the squad could become enormous the moment Calvert-Lewin is unavailable.

The bigger issue is that Leeds cannot solve both sides of the problem simultaneously without careful planning. They need to respect Nmecha’s desire for football while protecting themselves from being left with no recognised backup.

A pre-contract agreement could ultimately suit everyone as Nmecha would have clarity over his future and the chance to return to Germany, while Leeds could retain him until the end of the season rather than losing their only cover midway through the campaign. If Leeds can recruit another forward, however, allowing Nmecha to leave may make sense. Otherwise, keeping him until the summer is arguably the safer option, even if it means accepting that his time at Elland Road is coming to an end.