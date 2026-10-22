Leeds United open to Lukas Nmecha sale amid FC Koln links, on one condition

Leeds United will sell Lukas Nmecha only if they can find a suitable replacement in January, amid reports linking the German striker with FC Koln.

According to a report by Football Insider, Leeds United will consider offloading Nmecha in January only if they can secure a suitable replacement. Selling the German forward without a succession plan would likely leave the club short of options at centre-forward, especially as he is being linked with a move to FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Nmecha has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter at Leeds since joining on a free transfer last summer after leaving VfL Wolfsburg. His previous experience in the Bundesliga continues to attract interest from clubs in Germany, leaving Leeds with an important decision to make regarding the 27-year-old striker.

The German scored six goals in the Premier League last season, contributing to Leeds United’s 14th-place finish. However, he is not the preferred option in a system that often uses two strikers, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nmecha signed a two-year contract when he moved to Leeds, meaning he could potentially leave on a free transfer next summer. Reports suggest that contract talks with the club have reached an impasse, which could lead to a January exit, particularly as Nmecha is keen to play more minutes than he is currently receiving under Daniel Farke.

Will Leeds United allow Nmecha to leave in January?

Nmecha is already attracting interest from clubs, including FC Koln, and would be open to considering offers if they meet his requirements. A return to the Bundesliga could appeal to the 27-year-old Leeds forward, especially if he is guaranteed regular playing time.

However, the Whites will only be prepared to let Nmecha leave if they can sign a suitable replacement during the winter transfer window. Farke does not want to weaken his attacking options, as Nmecha is the only natural centre-forward available beyond Calvert-Lewin. That could ultimately convince the club to keep him until the end of the season.

Several names have been linked with Leeds, including Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi, as the club actively explores the striker market. There is also interest in Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul, who has been mentioned as another possible option.

Nmecha could leave if Leeds manage to sign a replacement, but the club are unlikely to approve his departure without first securing another forward. With his contract situation unresolved and interest from Germany growing, the coming months could determine whether he remains at Elland Road or returns to the Bundesliga.