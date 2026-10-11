Everton ahead of Aston Villa, Leeds United in Esteban Lepaul chase

Everton have leapfrogged Aston Villa and Leeds United in their pursuit of Rennes attacking mainstay Esteban Lepaul.

Everton have emerged as leading Premier League suitors for Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul, whose recent call-up to the France squad has attracted significant interest ahead of the January window.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton, Leeds United and Aston Villa checked on the 26-year-old during the summer, and they continue to monitor his progress. The Toffees currently hold the strongest interest as they assess potential attacking reinforcements.

Everton’s interest aligns with their scarcity of depth; Thierno Barry remains their only senior centre-forward, meaning Lepaul would offer immediate competition in a position of weakness. Adding a prolific striker would strengthen competition and attacking depth, a crucial need given the limited depth up top.

Leeds are weighing midseason reinforcement in attack and could pursue Lepaul if Rennes show willingness to sell. Although Daniel Farke has several attacking choices available, the Yorkshire club view a prolific addition as a chance to bolster their final third.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have less pressing need for another centre-forward after bringing Nicolas Jackson into their squad during the summer. However, Villa’s sluggish start may prompt Emery to revisit the market if Lepaul becomes available.

Lepaul’s sensational rise to the top

His remarkable rise has made him an increasingly attractive target. He joined Rennes in 2025 after scoring 10 goals for Angers in Ligue 1, and his performances improved considerably following the move to Brittany.

The Frenchman scored 20 goals during his debut campaign with Rennes, establishing himself among the division’s most dangerous forwards. He has continued that momentum this season, finding the net three times in his first five league appearances.

On the back of these performances, new France manager Zinedine Zidane handed him a call-up. It represents another significant milestone for a player who was competing in France’s fifth tier as recently as 2022.

The Lyon academy product climbed the French pyramid before reaching the top flight. Rennes secured his future with a long-term contract this summer, underlining their commitment, yet English clubs continue to circle.

Lepaul’s contract at Rennes runs until 2030, but his rising stock and Premier League interest suggest a January move remains plausible if the French club are ready to cash in.