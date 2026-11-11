Newcastle United learn price to sign Will Lankshear, Middlesbrough relaxed on future.

Newcastle United have been warned they will need to pay around £30 million to sign Middlesbrough striker Will Lankshear.

According to Football Insider, the former Tottenham attacking prodigy’s remarkable start to the season driving his valuation sharply upwards.

The 21-year-old joined Boro from Tottenham during the summer for an initial £10m and has wasted little time proving his worth. Lankshear has scored 13 goals in his opening 13 Championship appearances, rapidly establishing himself as one of the division’s most dangerous young forwards.

His performances have inevitably attracted attention from Premier League clubs, with Newcastle among those monitoring his development. The Magpies are assessing attacking options for the coming transfer windows and regard Lankshear as a player with considerable long-term potential. However, his rapidly rising price means Newcastle would face a significant financial commitment to secure his services.

Middlesbrough have little reason to sell

Lankshear’s valuation has reportedly tripled from the fee Middlesbrough paid during the summer, with his extraordinary goalscoring form continuing to increase his market value. The forward’s development has also attracted attention from the England setup, further strengthening the belief that he could eventually become a Premier League-level striker.

For Newcastle, that makes Lankshear an appealing investment, particularly given his age and immediate productivity. Yet Middlesbrough are under no pressure to cash in. The striker signed a long-term contract running until 2031, giving Boro substantial control over his future. Sources indicate the club are relaxed about his situation and have no intention of allowing him to leave during the middle of the season. That stance effectively rules out a January transfer unless Newcastle were prepared to make an extraordinary offer.

Summer move could become a different proposition

Middlesbrough’s position does not necessarily mean Lankshear will remain at the Riverside indefinitely. If he maintains his current scoring rate, interest is likely to intensify ahead of next summer. Newcastle could therefore continue monitoring his progress before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

The £30m valuation provides a clear indication of what Boro would expect, although continued performances could push that figure even higher by the end of the campaign. For now, Newcastle’s best option may simply be patience. Lankshear is under contract, Middlesbrough are enjoying the benefit of his goals and there is no financial pressure forcing them into a sale.

Lankshear’s numbers make the interest understandable, but Newcastle should be careful not to let 13 goals in 13 Championship games dictate the entire valuation. The important factor is that he is only 21 and has already demonstrated the ability to produce consistently at senior level.

The £30m asking price is substantial, particularly for a player who has only recently established himself outside the Premier League. However, Newcastle could ultimately find that waiting makes the deal even more expensive. If Lankshear continues scoring at this rate, his reputation will grow rapidly and competition will increase. Middlesbrough therefore hold all the leverage.

For Newcastle, the sensible approach is to keep monitoring him through the season. If the performances continue, a summer move could be worth serious consideration.