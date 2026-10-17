Tottenham closely monitoring Will Lankshear, do not have a buyback clause

Tottenham are closely monitoring Will Lankshear at Middlesbrough and face a difficult situation after failing to include a buy-back clause when they sold the striker.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are regretting their decision not to include a buy-back clause in the deal that took Lankshear to Middlesbrough. The striker is being monitored by Spurs ahead of the January transfer window, and while they are seeking a forward in the winter market, the only clause they hold with Middlesbrough is a matching-rights provision.

Top clubs often make decisions that later come back to haunt them, both financially and from a sporting perspective. Newcastle United, for example, may have regretted failing to include a sell-on clause when they sold Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, who later sold the midfielder to Manchester City for £116 million.

Tottenham could find themselves in a similar situation after selling Lankshear to Middlesbrough during the summer in a deal that could reach £20 million. Spurs have reportedly regretted the decision internally, particularly now that they are searching for a new striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Tottenham did not include a buy-back clause, which could have helped them bring the striker back to north London with relative ease. Instead, they face an awkward situation because the deal contains only matching rights. This means Spurs will be able to match any offer that another club makes for Lankshear in a future transfer window, although Middlesbrough would not be obliged to sell him to Tottenham.

Will Lankshear be on Tottenham’s radar

Spurs expert John Wenham criticised Tottenham for selling Lankshear, particularly given how well the striker was developing. Tim Sherwood defended the attacker’s decision to leave the club and join Middlesbrough, but with Tottenham now searching for a prolific forward, they may regret selling him at the first available opportunity.

Spurs initially rejected approaches for Lankshear during the summer before eventually agreeing to sell him to Middlesbrough. He has excelled at the Riverside Stadium, scoring eight Championship goals in 10 matches this season and becoming the division’s leading scorer.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Tottenham are reportedly monitoring Lankshear’s performances as they consider a move for the striker. Given his importance to Middlesbrough, the Championship club are not expected to sell him cheaply and could demand an extraordinary fee if Spurs attempt to bring him back.

The matching-rights clause would allow Tottenham to equal any future bid accepted by Middlesbrough, but it does not guarantee that the striker would return to North London. Any potential deal would therefore depend on the player’s wishes, Middlesbrough’s willingness to negotiate and Spurs’ ability to meet the asking price.