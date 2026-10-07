Tottenham lamenting Will Lankshear sale amid Middlesbrough exploits

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly facing questions over their decision to sell Will Lankshear after the young striker’s explosive start to life at Middlesbrough.

As per Football Insider, there is a sense of regret at Tottenham amid Will Lankshear’s impressive form. The 21-year-old left Spurs during the summer in a £20 million deal for Middlesbrough, with the move initially viewed as the right solution for a player who needed regular senior football. Few could have predicted just how quickly he would make an impact.

Lankshear has scored eight goals in 11 appearances across all competitions since arriving at the Riverside, quickly establishing himself as one of the Championship’s most dangerous forwards. His form has inevitably brought Tottenham’s decision back under scrutiny. Former Spurs scout Mick Brown believes the club will ultimately regret allowing Lankshear to leave, particularly given their struggles in front of goal.

Tottenham have scored just two goals in their opening five Premier League matches, with neither coming from a recognised centre-forward. Dominic Solanke has started every league game but is still waiting for his first goal, while Richarlison has fallen out of favour and Omar Marmoush is not viewed as a natural No.9.

Lankshear’s departure was not completely unexpected. Tottenham had planned to assess him after his loan spell at Oxford United, but ultimately decided he was surplus to requirements. Roberto De Zerbi has previously insisted that he had no regrets over the decision. That stance could become increasingly difficult to defend if Tottenham’s attacking problems continue.

Tottenham’s striker problem makes the issue worse

The contrast is particularly striking as while Lankshear has found the net eight times, Tottenham’s two league goals have come from midfield and defence. The youngster would at least have provided another option for De Zerbi, particularly given the lack of natural centre-forward depth.

Spurs are now expected to enter the January market for a proven striker, with Solanke’s lack of goals increasing the pressure on the recruitment department. However, finding a quality No.9 midway through the season is notoriously difficult. There is a danger in judging a transfer purely on what happens after the player leaves, but Lankshear’s start at Middlesbrough makes Tottenham’s decision increasingly uncomfortable.

The biggest issue is not simply that he is scoring goals. It is that Tottenham currently lack exactly the profile he is developing into: a genuine penalty-box striker who can occupy defenders, attack crosses and consistently get into scoring positions. Of course, Championship form does not automatically guarantee Premier League success. Lankshear still has to prove he can reproduce those numbers against better defenders and under greater pressure.

But Spurs may have underestimated how quickly he could develop and with only two Premier League goals after five matches, De Zerbi’s attacking options are already being questioned. If Tottenham are forced to spend heavily on another striker in January while Lankshear continues scoring freely for Middlesbrough, the £20m sale could begin to look like a decision the club would happily reverse.