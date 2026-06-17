Tottenham reject approaches for Will Lankshear

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have turned down offers for 21-year-old English striker Will Lankshear amid his links with Sporting CP.

According to a report by Hayters, Will Lankshear is the subject of interest from Sporting CP. The Primeira Liga giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prodigy.

However, the Lilywhites have already rejected several approaches for the Englishman, with Middlesbrough failing with a bid worth £15 million earlier this year. Tottenham’s asking price to sell Lankshear is £20 million, with “several sides in Europe” vying for his signature.

Will Lankshear and his career so far

Will Lankshear has struggled to establish a foothold in the first-team squad at Tottenham Hotspur, even though he is highly regarded by the decision-makers at the North London club. Born in Welwyn Garden City, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in England, passing through the academies at Arsenal and Sheffield United before graduating from the youth division at Tottenham.

However, since then, the English striker has embarked on two loan spells away from Tottenham, and he was solid during his stint with Oxford United. Lankshear scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. His progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Sporting CP among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next for Lankshear?

Sporting CP’s interest in Will Lankshear is understandable. The Primeira Liga giants are scouring the market for a striker for a second successive summer transfer window, as Luis Suarez’s long-term future is uncertain. The Colombian international has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, with Newcastle United reportedly pushing for a summer deal.

So, with a departure possible for Suarez, Sporting CP must pursue a striker in the coming weeks, with Lankshear emerging as a viable target. However, a deal will not materialise unless the Portuguese heavyweights submit a bid worth £20 million.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Roberto De Zerbi has plans for Lankshear heading into the pre-season campaign for the 2026/27 season. So, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the English striker amid mounting speculation surrounding him.