Tottenham have pre-season plans for Will Lankshear

Tottenham already have plans in place for Will Lankshear, who is set to return from his loan spell at Oxford United.

According to Pete O’Rourke via Football Insider, Roberto De Zerbi is keen on having Will Lankshear at his disposal during Tottenham Hotspur’s pre-season campaign. The Italian tactician wants to personally assess the English striker before making a decision on his future.

While speaking about his future, O’Rourke said, “There’s a number of clubs that are keeping tabs on Lankshear because of how well he did at Oxford on loan. Lankshear’s very highly regarded at Tottenham, they feel that he’s got a real chance of making a breakthrough there as well. “Obviously no decision will be taken on his long-term future until Tottenham have clarity on which division they’re going to be in for next season as well. He will go back to Tottenham for pre-season and he’ll be hoping to impress Roberto de Zerbi in pre-season when he will have a chance to show what he can do. But until Tottenham know where they’re going to be, there’ll be no decisions made on any players.”

While Lankshear already has six first-team appearances and a goal to his name, he was not ready to have a prominent role; as a result, the 21-year-old has spent the last 18 months out on loan. He joined Oxford United last summer and has made the most out of the opportunities he has had at the Championship club.

The youngster has been involved in a total of 47 matches, and he has racked up 3,125 minutes. He has started in 37 of those fixtures while amassing 12 goals and four assists. He has stood out with his intelligent movement in the box, clinical finishing, and hold-up play.

Spurs won’t rush a decision on Lankshear’s future

Not only have his impressive performances attracted a lot of interest, but it has also impressed people at the North London club, who have been tracking his progress very closely. Spurs do not intend to make any decision on his future just yet.

Their manager, De Zerbi, is keen on having him around during the pre-season. He wants to have a close look at him before passing any verdict on his long-term. The Lilywhites are hoping that he could force his way into the manager’s plans for next season.

With Tottenham currently fighting for survival, his future could also depend on which division the club are playing in next season. Until their situation is resolved, they are unlikely to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future.

For now, De Zerbi is keen on involving him in his pre-season camp. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss seems to have massive expectations for the youngster. With Dominic Solanke struggling to stay fit and Randal Kolo Muani unlikely to stay at the club, Lankshear has a realistic chance of having an important role in the team next season.