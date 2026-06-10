Newcastle United retain Luis Suarez chase despite rejected bid

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United remain keen on signing Sporting CP striker Luis Suarez despite seeing an initial bid rejected by the Portuguese giants.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, Newcastle United’s interest in Luis Suarez has not ended despite failing with a bid to sign the Sporting CP centre-forward. While they have already had a bid rejected from the Primeira Liga outfit, the Magpies continue to closely monitor him and could soon return with an improved offer.

The Tyneside club submitted an initial offer back in May, but it was turned down by a Portuguese club without much thought, and they immediately pointed towards his €80 million release clause. Sporting’s stance remains unchanged, as their president, Frederico Varandas, has publicly insisted that an interested club will have to trigger his release to sign him this summer.

Suarez, who arrived at Sporting from UD Almeria last summer to replace Viktor Gyokeres, had a sensational debut campaign. The South American attacker featured in 53 matches across competitions and contributed towards 47 goals (38 goals, 9 assists).

Why are Newcastle United after Suarez?

The traditional centre-forward has explosive pace, powerful finishing, and a great work ethic, making him a delight for any manager. Suarez’s form has caught Newcastle United’s attention as the club seeks a successor to Alexander Isak.

The Magpies spent heavily on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa last summer, but Wissa’s injury record and Woltemade’s underwhelming form have prompted a rethink. The German striker could actually end up pushing for a move away this summer, and Newcastle seem open to his departure. Eddie Howe is pursuing a proven striker, and Suarez’s 38-goal haul makes him a priority target.

While their initial bid was not good enough, the Tyneside club have not given up just yet. They continue to keep tabs on him and could return with an offer that is closer to his release clause. Meanwhile, Sporting are hoping to keep hold of him for at least another season.

But the Primeira Liga giants are aware that interest in his services could skyrocket if he ends up delivering some impressive performances at the World Cup for Colombia. Newcastle United face a clear choice: meet Sporting’s €80 million release clause or risk Suarez’s valuation climbing if he delivers at the World Cup this summer.