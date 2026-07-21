Will Lankshear set to join Middlesbrough, Premier League clubs snubbed

Tottenham Hotspur prospect Will Lankshear appears to be closing in on a move to Middlesbrough after the Championship club entered advanced talks to sign the highly-rated striker, despite interest from several Premier League sides.

Will Lankshear has attracted widespread attention following an impressive loan spell with Oxford United last season, where he established himself as one of the lower-league English club’s standout performers. His displays attracted clubs from England and abroad.

However, Middlesbrough now look to have stolen a march on their rivals and are in pole position to secure Lankshear’s signature on a permanent transfer. According to Sky Sports, negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, and an agreement is in place over a valuation that could reach £20 million.

The development comes after Tottenham previously rejected approaches from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, as well as Portuguese champions Sporting CP. The enquiries were reportedly over permanent deals and loan proposals with purchase obligations, but Spurs opted not to accept them.

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Lankshear has not emerged overnight. The Championship outfit had already attempted to bring the striker to the Riverside Stadium during the winter transfer window earlier this year. On that occasion, the player chose to remain at Oxford United for the remainder of the campaign rather than cut short his successful loan spell. That decision proved beneficial.

Lankshear has done well on loan

Despite Oxford United’s relegation from the EFL Championship, Lankshear scored 12 goals in all competitions with four assists, finishing as the leading scorer. However, his Tottenham future has remained uncertain for a long time; with established attacking options ahead in the pecking order, a permanent move could provide the regular senior football his development requires.

Lankshear’s performances have left Tottenham with an important decision over his long-term future. The North London outfit have demanded significant value for the young striker, citing multiple rejected offers from Premier League rivals, including the newly promoted Hull City and Ipswich Town, per a report by TEAMtalk.

With talks now progressing between Tottenham and Middlesbrough, the reported £20 million deal appears to be moving closer, potentially ending speculation linking the striker with Premier League clubs. Should the deal be completed, Lankshear would arrive at Middlesbrough as a marquee summer addition, ending months of speculation and providing him with the regular first-team football his development requires.