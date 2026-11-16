Valencia line up January loan move for Richarlison

Relegation-threatened La Liga club Valencia are plotting a move for Richarlison on loan ahead of January, with Tottenham to call the shots.

As reported by Fichajes, Richarlison could have relegation-threatened La Liga side Valencia as an option ahead of the January transfer window. Los Che are plotting a loan move for the out-of-favour Brazilian striker, and any move will depend on Tottenham and what they want to do with him.

Valencia are in a terrible position, as they sit 19th in the La Liga table and are currently in need of solutions in January to bolster their chances of survival. Given their goalscoring issues, as they are the worst scorers in the division, it is no doubt they are sitting near the bottom of the standings.

There are concerns over the form of Hugo Duro, who has lost his place in the team as the season has progressed. That has led Valencia to consider signing a new forward in January. One of the names on their list is Richarlison, who is currently not playing football at Tottenham.

Valencia have had an interest in Richarlison ahead of the January transfer window, and they could plot a loan approach to bring him to Spain. The idea might stem from adding someone experienced with a proven goalscoring record to help Javier Aguirre’s side in the short term and aid their survival push. Any deal may not be straightforward, and only Tottenham will decide on their next steps, and a loan deal might prove challenging.

What next for Richarlison?

The problems for Richarlison at Tottenham stemmed from multiple failed transfers over the summer, first when he rejected the idea of re-joining Everton and later as a move to Vasco da Gama fell through. There were suggestions of a move to Turkey too, and at the end of the window, Spurs banished him from first-team action for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, some Premier League clubs are interested, with Fulham and Everton linked with Richarlison for a January move. Spurs have to find a solution to the Richarlison problem, with the South American forward already into the final year of his deal at the club. There are suggestions they could sell him for a cut-price move in January, which will be a significant loss on the €60 million they paid to sign him from Everton in 2022.

Valencia might be an option, especially if Tottenham fail to find a suitable buyer who might pay what they want for the Brazilian. Hence, not all hope is lost for Los Che in their pursuit of the Tottenham misfit, as they may have a small window in the winter market to sign him on loan.