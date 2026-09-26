Tottenham ready to offload Richarlison for cut-price fee in January

Tottenham are ready to accept a cut-price sale of Richarlison ahead of the January window, with the fee likely to fall in the £15-20 million range

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham are prepared to offload Richarlison in the January transfer window for a reduced fee. The Brazilian was expected to leave the club in the summer, but a far-fetched transfer saga saw him fail to join multiple suitors, with some potentially returning to the table ahead of the winter market.

Tottenham were left scratching their heads after the Richarlison saga over the summer. The club had decided the striker was surplus to requirements, but he failed to secure a move during various stages of the window and beyond. Since his £60 million move from Everton in 2022, the Brazilian has not made the impact Spurs expected, so a departure had looked likely during the summer.

Reports suggested Spurs had agreed a deal with Everton to sell him for £35 million, which would have been good business given that Richarlison was into the final year of his deal. However, the Brazilian rejected the move amid reports that wages were the main issue in the breakdown.

The collapse of a move to Brazilian club Vasco da Gama then left Spurs frustrated with Richarlison. Since then, the Lilywhites have accepted that they may have to keep him at least until January, but they are not willing to sell him for nothing and now appear open to a cut-price deal in the £15 million to £20 million bracket.

Will Richarlison finally leave Tottenham?

Not only did the attacker fail to secure a move, but Spurs also removed him from their first-team plans for the current season. That means he has been left out of the various squads he was part of and is likely to remain on the sidelines until January.

The £15-20 million price point mentioned in the report could also be negotiable, as interested clubs are likely to try to push the fee down further. Spurs are not eager to lose him for nothing at the end of the season, so they will hope to find the right resolution and sell the £60 million misfit at some point.

As for suitors, Everton are reportedly not expected to return, while there is a chance he could move to Turkey. Trabzonspor had agreed personal terms with Richarlison and could revive their interest if they can land him for a cut-price fee ahead of January.